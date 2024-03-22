Hilton Guam Resort and Spa Champions Sustainability, Joins Earth Hour 2024

In a bold move underlining its dedication to environmental sustainability, Hilton Guam Resort and Spa has proudly announced its participation in Earth Hour 2024. Set to take place on March 23, the resort will unite with entities globally, dimming or shutting off lights in various areas from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. This initiative not only raises climate change awareness but also solidifies Hilton Guam's stance on promoting a sustainable future.

Embracing Local and Sustainable Practices

Under the leadership of Hiroki Sugie, general manager, Hilton Guam Resort and Spa has embraced a series of sustainable practices aimed at minimizing its environmental footprint while nurturing the local community. These initiatives span from employing biodegradable drinking straws to mitigate ocean pollution, to donating food scraps to local farmers for livestock feed. Moreover, the resort's food and beverage department prioritizes sourcing ingredients directly from Guam's farmers and fishermen, embodying the essence of farm-to-table and ocean-to-table movements.

Commitment Beyond Earth Hour

Hilton Guam Resort and Spa's commitment to the environment extends beyond the hour-long event. The resort has adopted energy-efficient lighting and cooling systems, and uses refillable hygiene product bottles to further reduce plastic waste. In 2023, the resort's Blue Energy committee contributed a remarkable 2,406 volunteer hours, including participation in beach cleanups, to preserve Guam's natural beauty. These efforts are part of Hilton Worldwide's Travel with Purpose initiative, aiming to foster responsible travel and tourism through Environmental, Social, and Governance principles.

Invitation to the Community

The resort encourages guests and the local community to partake in Earth Hour by dimming or turning off their lights, and to adopt more sustainable practices in their daily routines. "Our goal is to make a significant positive impact on both the environment and society through our operations, supply chain, and community engagement," stated Sugie. For those interested in participating or learning more about how to contribute to a sustainable future, Hilton Guam Resort and Spa offers resources and guidance, championing the cause of environmental stewardship.