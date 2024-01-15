en English
BNN Newsroom

Highlanders Welcomes Marvin Sibanda for 2024 Season: A Step Toward a Stronger Squad

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Highlanders, a prominent football club in Zimbabwe, has inked a deal with Marvin Sibanda, securing him as their first addition for the approaching 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season. This strategic move is seen as a significant step in strengthening the squad’s midfield.

Experience and Expertise: Sibanda’s Journey

The 25-year-old Sibanda, known for his left-footed play and astute vision on the field, brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge. Having moved to the United States in 2016 on a football scholarship, Sibanda honed his skills at the Little Rock Rangers, a club that competes in the USL League Two. This experience across the Atlantic is expected to add a fresh dimension to Highlanders’ gameplay.

A Stamp of Approval from Johannes Ngodzo

Johannes Ngodzo, a former Highlanders and Warriors midfielder who also coached Sibanda at Bantu Rovers, has lauded the signing. Despite acknowledging Sibanda’s lack of speed, Ngodzo extolled the midfielder’s passion for football and his talent, drawing from their shared time at Bantu Rovers. Ngodzo’s own illustrious career was cut short by a knee injury, but his endorsement carries weight in the football fraternity.

Highlanders’ Strategy and Future Prospects

Sibanda has agreed to a three-year contract with Highlanders, signaling a long-term commitment to the club. The signing comes at a critical juncture as the team has recently seen the departure of defender Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Manhire to FC Platinum. Highlanders is also currently in discussions with other potential signings as they aim to strengthen their team further. The incoming Zambian coach, Kelvin Kaindu, is in the country awaiting his work permit, adding another layer of anticipation to the forthcoming season. This progressiveness in signings and coaching appointments is a testament to Highlanders’ dedication to fortifying their team for the challenges that lie ahead.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

