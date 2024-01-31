Highland Search Operation Continues for Escaped Macaque Amid Harsh Weather

A Japanese macaque monkey, affectionately nicknamed 'Kingussie Kong,' has escaped from Scotland's Highland Wildlife Park, triggering an intensive search operation that has engaged thermal drones and the local community. The macaque has been spotted on multiple occasions but remains elusive, with the search continuing amid punishing weather conditions. Despite the harsh weather, the monkey is not considered a danger to humans or pets.

Elusive Primate in Harsh Weather

The escapee, a Japanese macaque, popularly known as a snow monkey, has been spotted hiding among trees in drone footage. It is speculated that the monkey might have fled due to tension among primates during the breeding season. With wind speeds reaching up to 70mph, the search operation has faced significant challenges, prompting the deployment of thermal imaging drones and the appeals to the public not to approach the animal.

Community Engagement and Search Techniques

Several sightings of the escaped macaque have been reported, with one couple even witnessing the monkey in their back garden. Despite the harsh weather conditions, efforts to recapture the monkey are ongoing, including the use of drones and setting up a humane trap baited with food. The Highland Wildlife Park has also increased the number of feeding times in an attempt to entice the macaque back to its enclosure using familiar sounds.

Optimistic Outlook Amid Challenges

The macaque, the most northerly living non-human primate, has been on the run for more than three days after escaping its enclosure at the Highland Wildlife Park. There have been several sightings, and keepers are optimistic that the monkey is heading back towards the park. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland describes the sound of the excited macaques as a loud chattering, which they hope will be recognized by the missing monkey and encourage its return.