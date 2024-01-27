High-Sugar Squash Drinks: A Health Risk for UK Children

In an alarming revelation, a recent analysis has highlighted the exorbitant sugar content in widely consumed squash drinks. Some of these beverages contain more sugar than a Cadbury's Curly Wurly chocolate bar, making them a major contributor to the UK's escalating obesity crisis and troubling levels of tooth decay, particularly among children.

Surpassing Recommended Sugar Intake

The official guidelines from the UK government recommend adults to limit their intake of free sugars to 30g per day. For children aged seven to ten, the recommended limit is less than 24g, and for those between four and six years old, it's even lower at less than 19g. However, drinks like Rose's Lime Juice Cordial and Teisseire Grenadine Le Sirop contain an astounding 12g of sugar per serving – more than double the recommended intake for young children.

Sugary Squash and Children's Health

The NHS is clear on this matter: sugary squash drinks have no place in a child's diet. Despite this, consumption of these high-sugar beverages remains rampant among children. Nele Wessels, an Advanced Nutrition Coach, suggests that parents should opt for squashes that are rich in essential nutrients and have a lower sugar content. Better yet, they should choose sugar-free options that contain beneficial vitamins.

The Catch-22 of Sugar-Free Squashes

While sugar-free squashes indeed contain less sugar and fewer calories, they are not entirely free of concern. The majority of them contain sweeteners and preservatives, which may have their own negative side effects. In fact, only three out of the 25 popular squashes analysed were free of sweeteners and preservatives. Wessels recommends drinking squash in moderation and obtaining nutrients primarily from fresh produce, while making water the primary choice for hydration.