High-Profile Dignitaries Gather in Isiokpo for Late Billionaire Wigwe's Funeral

Security measures have been significantly heightened in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, as dignitaries, guests, and mourners converge for the funeral of late billionaire Dr. Herbert Wigwe. The solemn event, attracting notable figures and thousands of sympathizers, is hosted at the Redeemer Christian Church of God, RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, marking a significant moment of tribute for the deceased, his wife Chizoba, and son Chizzy.

Among the early arrivals are notable personalities such as Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and State Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, serving as the chief security officer for the funeral. The presence of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Dr. Godknows Igali, a former Nigerian Ambassador, underscores the high esteem in which Wigwe was held. The security presence has been notably ramped up in and around Isiokpo, ensuring the safety and orderliness of the event amidst the expected influx of mourners and dignitaries.

Community and National Mourning

The community of Isiokpo, alongside national figures, is united in mourning for the loss of one of its most illustrious sons. Traditional rulers from Omoeke, Wigwe’s hometown, and monarchs from Isiokpo have gathered in a significant showing of cultural solidarity. The event not only marks the final send-off for Wigwe and his family but also serves as a testament to his impact on the community and the nation at large. The arrival of the Wigwe family's remains from the United States, where they tragically died in a helicopter crash, has drawn national attention and an outpouring of tributes.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe's legacy as the CEO of Access Bank and his contributions to the banking sector and philanthropy have been widely celebrated. His sudden demise, alongside his wife and son, has prompted reflections on his life's work and the void his passing leaves. As the community of Isiokpo and the nation mourn, the tributes pouring in highlight the breadth of Wigwe's influence and the deep sense of loss felt by many.

As the funeral proceedings continue, the gathered mourners, dignitaries, and sympathizers pay their respects, reflecting on the lives and contributions of Dr. Herbert Wigwe and his family. Their legacy, marked by professional achievements and personal kindness, leaves a lasting imprint on those gathered and the many lives they touched.