High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill

Renowned British peer, Lord Hindlip, known widely as the father of ‘Location, Location, Location’ presenter Kirstie Allsopp, finds himself embroiled in a high-stakes dispute set for the High Court. The disagreement revolves around an outstanding medical bill surpassing £321,000. The significant debt is attributed to both inpatient and outpatient services facilitated by private healthcare company, HCA International Ltd.

The Unsettled Debt

Although the intricate specifics of Lord Hindlip’s treatment remain confidential, legal documents reveal that his agreement with HCA obligated him to cover any charges that his insurance did not. Following his insurer’s refusal to honour the invoices, stating they fell outside the scope of Lord Hindlip’s policy, HCA directed their payment requests to Lord Hindlip himself.

Unfortunately, the nobleman has neither cleared the original amount, which was over £290,000, nor addressed the growing interest. This has further inflated the claim with an additional £30,739. Amidst these financial demands, Lord Hindlip has refrained from commenting on the lawsuit, while HCA has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the legal claim.

Previous Developments

In a noteworthy turn of events last summer, it was unveiled that Lord Hindlip had decided to sell his house in Dorset. The property, priced at a hefty £6.5 million, was a project developed alongside his late wife, Fiona, who sadly passed away in 2014.

Other Noteworthy Events

Elsewhere in the celebrity world, Robert Sheffield, brother of Samantha Cameron, has reportedly found new love with artist Athena Lemanska, famed for her risqué paintings. This comes shortly after Sheffield’s breakup from Ellen Gibbons, with whom he shares a young child. In another quarter, Gemma Arterton, the acclaimed Bond girl, was slapped with a fine for speeding in Brighton. Lastly, Lady Lola Crichton Stuart, a prominent socialite and daughter of the 7th Marquess of Bute, stirred the pot by posting an online photo of herself lighting a cigarette while ensconced in a large carrier bag.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

