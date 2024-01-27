Hibernian FC Strengthens Midfield with Nathan Moriah-Welsh Signing; Scottish Football Mourns Stuart Gray

Hibernian Football Club (Hibs) has announced the signing of 21-year-old midfielder, Nathan Moriah-Welsh from Bournemouth, marking a strategic enhancement of the team. The Guyana international, having earned 14 caps, joins on a two-and-a-half-year contract, ready to bring his energy and potential to Hibs.
Moriah-Welsh's Promising Track Record
Before joining Hibs, Moriah-Welsh showcased his talent in League Two at Newport County. His performance was impressive, with 46 appearances and three goals to his name in the preceding season. His record speaks volumes about his commitment and potential, particularly his ability to stand out in a challenging league.
Hibs' Strategic Move
This acquisition comes in the wake of James Jeggo's impending departure. Recognizing the void that would be left in the midfield, Hibs manager Nick Montgomery made a decisive move to secure Moriah-Welsh. Montgomery lauded the young player's energy, work rate, and potential for further development, signaling his confidence in Moriah-Welsh's ability to enrich the team.
Scottish Football Mourns a Loss
In a somber turn of events, the Scottish football community is mourning the loss of former Celtic player, Stuart Gray. Gray, who battled cancer, passed away at the age of 50. Having made 32 appearances for Celtic and scoring one goal, his contribution to the club and the sport at large will be remembered. As a tribute, Celtic players will wear black armbands in their game against Ross County today.