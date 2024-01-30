Hero Vired and LeadSquared Collaborate for Technology-Enabled Sales Program

Ed-tech firm, Hero Vired, in a recent collaboration with LeadSquared, has launched a pioneering certificate program focused on technology-enabled sales. This program seeks to furnish learners with the requisite skills, strategies, and tools necessary to adapt to the rapidly evolving needs of today's consumer market.

Emphasizing Practical Experience

The program emphasizes hands-on experience and real-life scenarios, integrating advanced CRM systems powered by LeadSquared, coupled with industry-specific projects. The 3-month curriculum delves into an array of aspects related to technology-enabled sales. These include consumer and market analysis, sales automation, and sales intelligence. Participants also gain proficiency in utilizing CRM tools like LeadSquared's Omnichannel CRM, providing a comprehensive understanding of strategic sales actions and performance tracking.

Preparing for the Future of Sales

The program is a strategic response to the future of sales, which is predicted to increasingly incorporate AI-guided selling solutions. A report by Gartner indicates that 75% of B2B sales organizations plan to adopt AI-guided selling to boost productivity. CEO of Hero Vired, Akshay Munjal, accentuated the significant influence of CRM technology on global productivity and consumer expectations during the launch.

Developing Essential Sales Skills

Beyond technology, the program also lays emphasis on essential sales skills such as relationship building and effective product pitching. It provides learners with opportunities to interact with industry experts, engage in capstone projects, and develop personalized sales playbooks. These experiences prepare learners for entry-level roles in technology-enabled sales and sales operations, bridging the skills gap in the industry.

Prashant Singh, Co-Founder of LeadSquared, echoed Munjal's sentiments, stating that the collaboration aligns with their commitment to empowering users with the necessary tools and skills to navigate the dynamic sales and marketing landscape.