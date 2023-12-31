Hermon: A Welsh Village’s Community-led Transformation

In the serene landscape of north Pembrokeshire, Wales, nestles a small village named Hermon, which has surfaced as a beacon of hope for communities seeking to rejuvenate abandoned structures into dynamic communal spaces. The village’s journey of transformation commenced in 2006, with the closure of its primary school, which spurred a community-driven endeavor to rescue and repurpose the building.

From a School Building to a Community Center

Through a blend of fundraising initiatives and grants, the community gathered the required £120,000 to purchase the building in 2008. The erstwhile school was then metamorphosed into ‘Canolfan Hermon’, a community-owned center that opened its doors in 2013. Today, the center is more than just a building. It houses a hall, a fully equipped kitchen, office spaces, and a nursery, serving as the nerve center of the village’s communal activities.

Reimagining Spaces: Men’s Shed and Stiwdio

Closer to the school, another structure was transformed into the ‘Frenni Men’s Shed’, a social space designed for men to connect and collaborate. A few steps away, an old garage and industrial plot received a new lease of life as ‘Stiwdio’, a vibrant space for hosting events and indulging in craftwork.

A Chapel Turned Heritage Centre

The community’s transformative journey didn’t stop there. It extended to the Brynmyrnach chapel, which was taken over with plans to develop affordable flats and a heritage center. The initiative, while fostering a sense of community, also addresses pressing issues such as isolation and loss of community spaces.

Cris Tomos, an instrumental figure in these projects, envisions this community-led approach as a template for a national network aimed at reinventing disused spaces. This model has the potential to not only forge stronger bonds among residents but also breathe new life into abandoned structures, turning them into pulsating hubs of communal interaction.