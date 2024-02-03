Heritage Humane Society Auxiliary: Advocacy and Fundraising for Animal Welfare

In the heart of Greater Williamsburg, a group of volunteers is committed to a noble cause. The Heritage Humane Society Auxiliary (HHS Auxiliary), an indispensable part of The Heritage Humane Society, the largest animal shelter in the region. With a robust team of 67 volunteers, the Auxiliary is steadfast in its mission to care for homeless and at-risk animals.

Auxiliary's Impressive Impact

The HHS Auxiliary's impact is far-reaching, with its initiatives spanning across the community. The group's commitment to animal welfare is matched by their fundraising prowess. In 2023, they amassed an impressive $193,321, a testament to the community's support and the Auxiliary's effective strategies. Their success story does not end there. The Auxiliary also spearheads year-round initiatives that continue to contribute to their cause.

Year-round Initiatives

Among their various programs, the Critter Canisters program, a booth at the Williamsburg Antique Mall, and the Precious Pieces guild stand out. Each plays a unique role in fundraising for the shelter and creating awareness about animal welfare. The Precious Pieces guild, for example, crafts handmade blankets for new pet adoptive families, adding a personal touch to their mission.

Community Events and Open Meetings

The HHS Auxiliary's prowess extends beyond fundraising. They are known for their community events like Bark in the Park and the Make Par for Pets Golf Classic, making them a recognized name in Greater Williamsburg. Furthermore, their monthly meetings are open to anyone interested in joining their ranks, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose. Currently, The Heritage Humane Society is home to nearly 180 dogs, cats, and other small pets, all waiting for their forever homes.