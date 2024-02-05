Henrico Sports Center Partners with Feed More in Community Food Drive

The Henrico Sports and Events Center, a beacon of local community engagement in Henrico, Virginia, has embarked on a mission of compassion, partnering with Feed More, a central Virginia hunger relief organization. The joint initiative aims to alleviate hunger in the local region through a canned food drive set to run from February 10th to March 1st, 2024.

Unmasking the Local Hunger Challenge

While Henrico may seem like an unlikely setting for food insecurity, Christy Dalton, Feed More's Community Engagement Manager, paints a different picture. She emphasized that one in nine people within their service area grapple with food insecurity—an alarming statistic that underscores the silent challenge of hunger in the region. The Henrico-Feed More partnership is a response to this pressing issue, aiming to rally the community's collective power against hunger.

Community Participation with a Reward

To spur collective participation, the Henrico Sports and Events Center has crafted an engaging incentive. Contributors who donate five or more canned items will be rewarded with two general admission tickets for the much-anticipated first or second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Basketball Championship. These tickets will be valid for games slated for March 6th or 7th, 2024, turning a charitable act into an exciting sports experience.

A Partnership with Dual Aims

Will Berryman, General Manager of the Henrico Sports and Events Center, voiced his enthusiasm for this collaborative venture. More than just a philanthropic initiative, Berryman views this partnership as an opportunity to foster a meaningful relationship with local residents. It's a dual-purpose mission—addressing community needs while simultaneously nurturing a sense of community spirit.

The Atlantic 10 Women's Basketball Championship, set to take place at the Henrico Sports & Event Center from March 6th to 10th, 2024, will not merely be a showcase of high-octane sports action but also a testament to the power of community collaboration in addressing pressing societal issues.