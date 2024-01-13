en English
BNN Newsroom

Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy

At a rally opposing the temporary accommodation of migrants in a high school, a heated clash between Republican Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny and political adversary Anzhela Pinkhasov emerged. The incident occurred at James Madison High School in Midwood, Brooklyn, marking a notable escalation in the ongoing political tension.

Bitter Accusations and Lost Temper

Anzhela Pinkhasov, also known as Angela Pink, who has participated in campaigns for both political parties, accused Brook-Krasny of neglecting his late mother, accusing him of letting her ‘rot to death in bed alone’. This sharp rebuke triggered Brook-Krasny to lose his composure, attempting to strike Pinkhasov, leading to her iPhone being knocked out of focus.

Brook-Krasny’s Defense

After the incident, the assemblyman explained that Pinkhasov has been harassing him with false accusations for two years, including labeling him a ‘crook’. Although he expressed regret for his reaction, Brook-Krasny stood by his actions, arguing that Pinkhasov’s attack was personal, involving his deceased mother, Klara Katsnelson, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 86.

Brook-Krasny maintained that he was with his family when his mother died in a Coney Island emergency room. As an assemblyman, he confessed that he should have demonstrated better emotional control.

Underlying Tensions

The altercation took place amid a broader controversy involving the temporary relocation of migrants to James Madison High School due to severe weather conditions. The decision has sparked outrage among New Yorkers, leading to protests. This incident underscores the increasing tensions and divides that political disagreements can cause, even at local levels.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

