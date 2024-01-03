en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Healthcare Entreprenuer Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil Commits to Life-Saving Children’s Heart Surgeries

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Healthcare Entreprenuer Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil Commits to Life-Saving Children’s Heart Surgeries

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, a distinguished entrepreneur in the healthcare sector, has unveiled a significant philanthropic endeavor. He has pledged to facilitate 50 life-saving heart surgeries for underprivileged children, particularly those hailing from conflict-ridden regions. This benevolent initiative is a testament to the philanthropic spirit inspired by Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International, whose charitable endeavors have improved the lives of millions.

The Influence of Yusuffali’s Philanthropy

Yusuffali’s influence permeates his family, including his son-in-law, Dr. Shamsheer, who is married to Yusuffali’s eldest daughter, Dr. Shabeena Yusuffali. Dr. Shabeena, apart from being the Vice Chairperson of VPS Healthcare, is a staunch supporter of the philanthropic initiatives undertaken by her family. Their shared commitment to humanitarian causes reflects a deeply ingrained ethos of empathy, compassion, and the urge to extend support to those grappling with adversity – values that are also deeply held by Yusuffali.

Dr. Shamsheer’s Impact on MENA Healthcare

Dr. Shamsheer, the Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, is recognized for his transformative impact in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) healthcare industry. His innovative approach to healthcare delivery, combined with a focus on state-of-the-art technology and patient-centered care, has revolutionized the sector in the region. His latest initiative of providing life-saving heart surgeries is an extension of his commitment to improving access to quality healthcare, particularly for those who are most vulnerable.

A Humanitarian Gesture

This initiative by Dr. Shamsheer is more than just a philanthropic act; it is a humanitarian gesture that mirrors his desire to bring about a positive change in the world. It is a step towards ensuring that children, irrespective of their socio-economic background or the circumstances of their birth, have access to the life-saving medical interventions they need. With this move, Dr. Shamsheer reaffirms the belief that healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege, and that every child, regardless of their origin, deserves a chance at a healthy life.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Smartpress Concludes 2023 with Philanthropic Endeavors

By Mazhar Abbas

Ashley Furniture's Hope to Dream Initiative Donates Beds to Family Promise

By Waqas Arain

A Year of Bittersweet Change: Milwaukee County Zoo's 2023 Animal Roster

By Rizwan Shah

Large Language Models: The Evolution and Impact of AI's New Frontier

By Waqas Arain

Dumbledore's Unexplored Gay Identity: A Missed Opportunity in 'Fantast ...
@BNN Newsroom · 30 mins
Dumbledore's Unexplored Gay Identity: A Missed Opportunity in 'Fantast ...
heart comment 0
Beyond The Call of Duty: Clay County Deputy Delivers DoorDash Order

By Mazhar Abbas

Beyond The Call of Duty: Clay County Deputy Delivers DoorDash Order
Navigating the Workplace: Women’s Struggle for Inclusion, Equality and Leadership

By Quadri Adejumo

Navigating the Workplace: Women’s Struggle for Inclusion, Equality and Leadership
Luxury Homes vs. Local Forest: The Battle Unfolding in Bend, Oregon

By Salman Akhtar

Luxury Homes vs. Local Forest: The Battle Unfolding in Bend, Oregon
Leaveism in the Age of Remote Working: The Importance of Effective Leadership

By Dil Bar Irshad

Leaveism in the Age of Remote Working: The Importance of Effective Leadership
Latest Headlines
World News
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
42 seconds
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
1 min
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
1 min
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
2 mins
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
2 mins
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
2 mins
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
2 mins
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
Paulo Dybala Amidst Transfer Speculations: A Desire to Stay with AS Roma?
2 mins
Paulo Dybala Amidst Transfer Speculations: A Desire to Stay with AS Roma?
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
4 mins
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
8 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
18 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
59 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app