Ellicott City Police Gift Vehicle Trackers to Hyundai and Kia Owners

The Howard County Police Department (HCPD) in Ellicott City, Maryland, has launched its second giveaway of high-tech tracking devices - Apple AirTags and Samsung Galaxy SmartTags - for Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners. The initiative is a proactive measure to deter vehicle theft and expedite recovery of stolen vehicles, exclusively for the residents of Howard County.

In an effort to combat the rising incidences of vehicle theft, HCPD is banking on the advanced technology of Apple AirTags and Samsung Galaxy SmartTags. These devices, when installed in vehicles, can help owners track their vehicle's location in real-time, thereby aiding in quick recovery in case of theft. With this initiative, the HCPD aims to create a safer community by discouraging vehicle theft through advanced tracking.

How to Participate in the Giveaway

Hyundai or Kia owners interested in this initiative can visit the HCPD Headquarters/Northern District Station on February 4, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Participants are required to present their driver's license, vehicle registration, and if necessary, proof of residency within Howard County. Upon verification, they will receive their free tracking device.

The HCPD has clarified that they will not have access to the location data from these devices. They have reassured the public that the data privacy of vehicle owners will be maintained. In the event of a theft, vehicle owners are advised to contact 911 with their device's location information, thereby facilitating the police's recovery efforts. By doing so, the HCPD hopes to strike a balance between enhancing vehicle security and safeguarding data privacy.