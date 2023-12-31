en English
BNN Newsroom

Hazardous Blaze Erupts as Ammonium Nitrate Truck Ignites in Western Australia

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:24 am EST
In a startling development, a truck carrying ammonium nitrate burst into flames while traversing Western Australia’s vast outback, triggering a hazardous situation. The incident, which unfolded on a Sunday around 12:30 pm, took place along the Great Northern Highway, specifically nestled between Capricorn and Newman. This location lies a mere 20 kilometers south of the Capricorn Roadhouse and 10 kilometers north of Prairie Downs Road.

Emergency Services Respond

Following the ignition, emergency services were immediately alerted to the blazing inferno. The fire’s inherent risks are amplified by the truck’s cargo – ammonium nitrate, recognized for its combustible and toxic properties. Responding crews are currently grappling with the emergency at the scene, a testament to their unwavering dedication and courage.

The Impending Danger

The nature of the cargo escalates the threat posed by the blaze, extending its potential harm not just to the immediate vicinity but to a broader radius if containment measures fail. The urgency of controlling the situation is underscored by the looming threat of hazardous gas emissions and the explosive potential of ammonium nitrate.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

