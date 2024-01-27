Haylie Duff Puts Luxurious Austin Mansion on the Market

Haylie Duff, renowned actress and singer, has put her Santa Barbara-style mansion in the Spanish Oaks neighborhood of Austin, Texas, on the market. The celebrity residence, listed at a handsome $3,250,000, spans a generous 4,279 square feet and is nestled on over an acre of land.

Architectural Grandeur and Interior Elegance

Built in 2013, the mansion is a testament to contemporary luxury and design. Visitors are greeted by a large foyer graced with a curved staircase, leading to an open and airy layout. The mansion's massive eat-in kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, complete with a butler's pantry, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances.

The family room, resplendent with a coffered ceiling and hardwood floors, offers a warm and inviting space for family gatherings. The main floor's primary bedroom, featuring a stylish tray ceiling, is paired with an en suite bathroom outfitted with luxurious fittings, including a porcelain soaking tub and marble counters.

A Haven of Comfort and Recreation

Upstairs, the mansion provides three additional spacious bedrooms. Further enriching the home's appeal is a covered second-floor balcony, a home office, multiple study nooks, a convenient laundry room on the main floor, and a home gym – all designed with a careful eye to comfort and functionality.

Outdoor Amenities and Neighborhood Perks

The residence's outdoor amenities are equally impressive, boasting a swimming pool, spa, and a summer kitchen. The monthly homeowners association fee, at a reasonable $440, grants access to a resort-style pool and golf club, adding to the neighborhood's charm and appeal.

Haylie Duff, best known for her roles in '7th Heaven' and 'Lizzie McGuire', and films like 'Napoleon Dynamite' and 'Material Girls', is the older sister of Hilary Duff. This distinguished lineage further adds to the allure of this exquisite property.