Hawke's Bay Residents React to Proposed Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery Policy Changes

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, residents of Hawke's Bay's Esk Valley region are in an uproar over a contentious proposal put forth by the Hastings District Council. The proposed policy overhaul, if approved, could mandate victims with robust insurance coverage to shoulder the cost of their homes' demolition, a financial burden previously borne by the council itself. This sweeping change, aimed at recouping demolition expenses from around 90 homeowners, could lead to individual contributions of up to $50,000, potentially saving the council a staggering $2 million.

Implications for Homeowners

Both uninsured and well-insured homeowners stand to be affected by this policy change. The latter group, despite their diligent insurance coverage, would be expected to contribute due to their capacity to receive compensation from their insurance policies. This move, viewed by many as a gross injustice, has sparked widespread outrage among the community members.

Residents' Dissatisfaction and Council's Justification

Renowned Esk Valley resident, Daniel Gale, has openly criticized the council for the lack of public consultation and the minimal notice provided to residents. Gale's sentiment echoes the collective frustration of the community, feeling blindsided by this sudden policy shift. However, the council remains tight-lipped, with Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst refraining from commenting until after the council's vote. The council's stance on the issue is that the proposed policy alteration is designed to correct an existing anomaly and strike a balance between fairness to property owners and ratepayers.

Central Government's Role

Adding fuel to the fire, residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the central government's apparent invisibility, particularly concerning the fulfillment of campaign promises related to disaster recovery and the implementation of effective flood warning systems. The community feels let down by the lack of governmental support and intervention during this challenging time, amplifying their discontent with the proposed policy changes.