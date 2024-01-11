Hawaiian Princess Abigail Kawananakoa’s $100 Million Legacy for Native Causes

The royal lineage of Hawaii suffered a significant loss with the passing of Abigail Kawananakoa, a descendant of the monarchy that once reigned over the island. At the ripe age of 96, she left behind an estate valued at over $250 million, a substantial part of which has been earmarked to advance Native Hawaiian causes. After navigating through legal disputes and settlements, a sum of $100 million has been set aside for this purpose.

Preserving the Heritage

Abigail Kawananakoa, often referred to as a Hawaiian princess due to her royal roots, dedicated her life to preserving and promoting the native Hawaiian culture. The funds from her estate will be utilized to continue her mission. The estate will extend support to a multitude of causes, including cultural programming at the palace, organizing cultural dinners, and financing Hawaiian-focused schools. The trust aims to conserve and foster the traditional Hawaiian culture as it existed before 1778.

Legal Disputes and Settlements

Following Kawananakoa’s stroke in 2017, questions surrounding her capacity to manage her affairs led to legal wrangling over the alii or royal trusts. It was concluded that she was impaired, and the estate was put under trusteeship. The lengthy legal process has now concluded with settlements reached with various claimants, including her wife and other individuals.

Securing a Cultural Legacy

Kawananakoa’s legacy extends beyond her financial contributions; she has left behind a trove of historically significant items. These artifacts will be delivered to the ʻIolani Palace, the former royal residence, for public display. With the final disbursements from her estate, Kawananakoa’s commitment to Hawaiian culture, language, and education will carry on. The foundation established in her name will continue to support cultural programming and education for Native Hawaiian students, ensuring that the traditional Hawaiian culture continues to thrive.