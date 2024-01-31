Hawaii Proposes Home Purchase Restrictions to Tackle Housing Affordability Crisis: An Analysis

In an unprecedented move, the Hawaiian House has proposed House Bill 2203, aiming to address the state's longstanding housing affordability crisis. The bill, spearheaded by state Rep. Garcia, attempts to restrict home purchases to only current and former residents of Hawaii, a step that could drastically reshape the state's housing market dynamics.

Restricting Non-resident Buyers

The bill aims to prevent real estate brokers and salespeople from buying or facilitating the purchase of homes for non-resident buyers. This initiative, while controversial, is gaining attention against the backdrop of Hawaii's focus on affordable housing development and the recent loss of homes in wildfires. The bill is viewed as a necessary measure to ensure housing prices in the state reflect local wages and resources, rather than being driven by external market forces.

A Dual Zoning System

Local developer Peter Savio supports the bill and has proposed a dual zoning system - a novel approach that could change the way the state's housing market operates. This system would favor local residents by exempting them from property tax, while imposing higher taxes on mainland and foreign owners. This, Savio believes, would be a fairer approach to housing affordability, tying it closer to local wages.

Other Measures to Maintain Affordability

Meanwhile, another bill, HB 633, also seeks to address the housing affordability crisis. This bill proposes to impose deed restrictions on government-funded housing projects, ensuring that they remain affordable for the long term. Rep. Awa, who joined Garcia and Savio at a Capitol news conference, supports Savio's approach. Both legislators are of the belief that merely increasing housing supply will not solve the ongoing issue, but that a more comprehensive approach is needed.