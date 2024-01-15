Hawaii on Track for Major Public Housing Redevelopment by 2028

Oahu, the tropical island paradise, is on the brink of a significant transformation. The Hawaii Public Housing Authority (HPHA) has unveiled its ambitious plans to create 1,465 new homes across three key projects by 2028. The focus of these redevelopments are properties nestled in the heart of Kalihi - Mayor Wright Homes, HPHA's administrative campus, and two areas of Kuhio Park Terrace.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Public Housing

The HPHA's primary objective with these projects is to provide affordable housing to low-income households. Some units are reserved exclusively for senior citizens, and there is also a potential plan for leasehold condominiums for those with higher incomes.

The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. (HHFDC) is backing this cause with full force. It has already approved financing for two projects and is deliberating over a third to provide exemptions to city fees and zoning regulations. Such proactive involvement from a government agency signifies the importance of this redevelopment initiative.

Advertisment

Project Details

Three projects are at the forefront of this housing revolution. The School Street project, led by Highridge Costa Development Co., is set to break ground in March. It plans to add 250 senior homes on HPHA's administrative campus. Another project, the Kuhio Park redevelopment, is managed by The Michaels Organization. It aims to replace 176 units with 650 new rentals, with construction expected to kick-off between July and September.

The most significant project is the Mayor Wright Homes redevelopment, also spearheaded by Highridge. This initiative plans to replace 364 apartments with a whopping 2,450 new homes in four phases. The first phase is due in 2028.

A Broader Initiative

All these advancements are part of a broader initiative, Ka Lei Momi, which aims to redevelop state public housing properties. The overarching goal is to potentially add over 10,000 homes for low- and middle-income families across Hawaii. It is a testament to the commitment of the Hawaiian government and private entities to tackle the housing crisis head-on.