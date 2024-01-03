en English
BNN Newsroom

Hawai’i County Ushers in 2024 with Administrative Changes and New Plans

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Hawai’i County Ushers in 2024 with Administrative Changes and New Plans

The year 2024 has commenced with a series of administrative changes and outlined plans within the Hawai’i County. The County officials have announced a relocation, leadership transitions, and anticipated projects for the New Year, promising to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the County’s operations.

Relocation and Uninterrupted Services

The Wastewater Division of the Department of Environmental Management has moved to a new location at the Waikea Office Plaza in Hilo. This change has been implemented with the assurance of zero interruptions to the provision of wastewater treatment services, a crucial component of the County’s environmental management.

Leadership Transitions

Deanna Sako, known for her financial management expertise and in-depth understanding of the County’s operations, has been appointed the new Managing Director for the County of Hawai’i. Sako is transitioning from her prior role as the Finance Director. Mayor Mitch Roth has expressed his confidence in Sako’s leadership, acknowledging her capacity to contribute significantly to the County’s successes.

The new Finance Director is Diane Nakagawa, who has moved up from the role of Deputy. Nakagawa, too, is acknowledged for her financial acumen. The position of Deputy Finance Director will now be occupied by Aaron Brown, known for his background in finance and effective management from his prior position as Deputy County Clerk. The Hawai’i County Council has unanimously approved the appointments of Sako and Nakagawa. Brown’s appointment, however, does not require Council approval.

Outlook for 2024

Mayor Roth has previewed the County’s projects for 2024, emphasizing a commitment to community development, economic strengthening, workforce development, and infrastructure revitalization. These projects embody the County’s dedication to the prosperity and well-being of the Hawai’i Island community.

In tandem with these changes and plans, the County extends its best wishes to the Hawai’i Island community for a prosperous New Year.

BNN Newsroom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

