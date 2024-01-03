Hawai’i County Ushers in 2024 with Administrative Changes and New Plans

The year 2024 has commenced with a series of administrative changes and outlined plans within the Hawai’i County. The County officials have announced a relocation, leadership transitions, and anticipated projects for the New Year, promising to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the County’s operations.

Relocation and Uninterrupted Services

The Wastewater Division of the Department of Environmental Management has moved to a new location at the Waikea Office Plaza in Hilo. This change has been implemented with the assurance of zero interruptions to the provision of wastewater treatment services, a crucial component of the County’s environmental management.

Leadership Transitions

Deanna Sako, known for her financial management expertise and in-depth understanding of the County’s operations, has been appointed the new Managing Director for the County of Hawai’i. Sako is transitioning from her prior role as the Finance Director. Mayor Mitch Roth has expressed his confidence in Sako’s leadership, acknowledging her capacity to contribute significantly to the County’s successes.

The new Finance Director is Diane Nakagawa, who has moved up from the role of Deputy. Nakagawa, too, is acknowledged for her financial acumen. The position of Deputy Finance Director will now be occupied by Aaron Brown, known for his background in finance and effective management from his prior position as Deputy County Clerk. The Hawai’i County Council has unanimously approved the appointments of Sako and Nakagawa. Brown’s appointment, however, does not require Council approval.

Outlook for 2024

Mayor Roth has previewed the County’s projects for 2024, emphasizing a commitment to community development, economic strengthening, workforce development, and infrastructure revitalization. These projects embody the County’s dedication to the prosperity and well-being of the Hawai’i Island community.

In tandem with these changes and plans, the County extends its best wishes to the Hawai’i Island community for a prosperous New Year.