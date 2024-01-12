Hartlepool Borough Council Gives Go-Ahead for New Road and Junction

Marking a significant milestone for Hartlepool’s infrastructural development, the town’s Borough Council has approved the construction of a new road and junction, touted as a third primary route connecting the town to the A19. This development, circumventing the need to traverse Elwick village, has been hailed crucial for the sustainable growth of Hartlepool.

Overcoming Land Acquisition Challenges

Despite facing hurdles in procuring the requisite land for the project, with some parcels of land still under negotiation, the council has demonstrated its readiness to take stringent measures. It has expressed willingness to initiate a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to ensure the project moves ahead without any further delays.

Benefits of the New Bypass

Council Leader Mike Young underscored the importance of the new road infrastructure, citing a myriad of benefits. These include enhanced quality of life and safety for the residents of Elwick and Dalton Piercy, the provision of land for new housing, and reduced congestion on the current A689 and A179 roads.

Infrastructure and Housing Development

Adding another perspective, Councillor Paddy Brown emphasized that the road network improvements are integral to housing development. He highlighted that existing permissions for housing are contingent upon the completion of these road improvements, thereby underscoring the importance of the Hartlepool Western Link.

The new £25M A19 bypass, encapsulating the Hartlepool Western Link project, will feature a circular ramped slip road and an overbridge structure, apart from the bypass around the village of Elwick. This development marks a significant leap forward in Hartlepool’s journey towards infrastructural growth and sustainable development.