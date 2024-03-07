Harriet Kelsall and Anna Mcloughlin Clinch Joint Victory in Prestigious 2023 HALO Jewellery Award

At the glamorous Benevolent Society Ball in Birmingham's Grand Hotel, Harriet Kelsall Bespoke Jewellery and Anna Mcloughlin Fine Jewellery emerged as joint winners of the coveted 2023 HALO Award. Presented by Noel Hunter, Chair of the British Hallmarking Council, this accolade celebrates their outstanding efforts in promoting hallmarking awareness.

Innovative Strategies Lead to Victory

Anna Mcloughlin Fine Jewellery captured the judges' attention with its unique social media strategy and the creation of a certificate of provenance for each piece, highlighting the importance of hallmarking. Harriet Kelsall Bespoke Jewellery, on the other hand, was recognized for its role as an ambassador for the trade's behind-the-scenes skills, particularly in communicating the significance of hallmarking to its clients. The decision to award two winners reflects the high standard of entries and the diverse approaches to promoting hallmarking online.

Runner-Up and Competition Insights

Hersey & Son, a family-owned silversmith, was highly commended for its effective use of its website and social media to educate consumers. The competition, only in its second year, attracted a wide range of entrants, demonstrating the jewellery industry's commitment to educating the public about the importance of hallmarking. Rachael Taylor, Chair of the judges, praised the diversity and creativity of the tactics employed by entrants to engage their audience.

Future of the HALO Award

Both winners emphasized the crucial role of hallmarking in building trust with clients, especially when creating bespoke pieces. The success of the 2023 HALO Award has set the stage for its return in 2024, with the launch event scheduled at the Tower of London on June 6. The Award continues to invite entries from jewelers operating online, highlighting the industry's evolving approach to consumer education and engagement in the digital age.