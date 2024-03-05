Harnessing 'Good Awkward': Strategies for Women's Success in Salary Negotiations

In the complex landscape of workplace negotiations, leveraging awkward moments can pave the way for significant achievements. Henna Pryor, a seasoned executive coach and author, shares insights on transforming negotiation awkwardness into a strategic advantage, especially for women aiming for salary equity.

Understanding the Power of 'Good Awkward'

Negotiating a raise or promotion often brings a mix of fear and awkwardness, emotions stemming from the discrepancy between one's self-perception and the response from the other side of the negotiation table. Pryor's concept of 'good awkward' encourages embracing these moments as opportunities to advance one's goals. With a background in executive search and staffing, Pryor emphasizes the importance of preparation and strategic conversation to steer negotiations towards mutual agreement and success.

Strategic Preparation: The Key to Negotiation Success

Preparing for a negotiation involves more than just gathering facts; it's about aligning your achievements with the goals of those you're negotiating with. Pryor suggests a method akin to brainwashing, where a series of affirmative questions and agreements lead to a shared perspective, making it easier for managers or HR representatives to advocate for your raise or promotion. Additionally, framing your achievements in a way that highlights their contribution to your manager's goals can significantly bolster your position.

Practicing Advocacy and the Role of Silence

For many, especially women, discussing achievements can feel uncomfortable, a sentiment rooted in societal expectations. Pryor advocates for the practice of verbalizing one's accomplishments well before negotiations begin, suggesting the formation of a 'hype squad' to rehearse these discussions. Moreover, she highlights the strategic use of silence post-negotiation query, allowing the other party to ponder and potentially concede to your requests.

Embracing the 'good awkward' in negotiations, coupled with thorough preparation and strategic communication, can significantly enhance one's ability to secure a deserved raise or promotion. Pryor's insights offer a powerful toolset for navigating the complexities of workplace negotiations, especially for women striving for pay equity in a competitive landscape.