Harnessing Excess Power: Innovative Solar Hot Water System on Catamaran Ciel Bleu

As the dawn of renewable energy systems in marine applications brightens, an innovative stride has been taken by Jon Walmsley, a practical sailor whose name graces the July 2023 issue of Practical Boat Owner (PBO). Walmsley, in his quest for an efficient and environmentally-friendly solution, has installed a solar hot water system on his catamaran, the Ciel Bleu. A system that not only harnesses the power of the sun but also converts the excess 12V power generated from renewable sources into heat energy for domestic use.

Turning Wasted Power into Warm Comfort

Boats with substantial solar or wind energy sources often find their batteries fully charged by midday. The excess energy, without any place to go, is wasted, but Walmsley’s unique system diverts this power to a heating element in a hot water tank. This approach is a refreshing alternative to the traditional systems that rely on waste heat from inboard diesel engines – a method less efficient and dependent on the regular running of the engine.

Efficient and Environmentally Friendly

Walmsley’s system consists of a voltage sensing relay that directs surplus energy to a 12V immersion heater in the calorifier (hot water tank) when the batteries reach full charge. This process is not only efficient but also eliminates the need to run the engine just for heating water, a practice that often disrupts the tranquility of peaceful anchorages. Safety, not overlooked, is ensured through a digital thermostat to prevent overheating and circuit breakers.

Aligning with the Green Wave

This innovative solution resonates with the rising trend of cruisers installing renewable energy systems and striving to minimize their environmental footprint. As more sailors chart a course towards renewable energy, Walmsley’s model offers a practical example of how to harness excess power productively. PBO, seeing the potential in this, may delve further into this concept, sharing it with a broader audience and contributing to the wave of green energy on the water.