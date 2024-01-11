en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Harnessing Excess Power: Innovative Solar Hot Water System on Catamaran Ciel Bleu

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Harnessing Excess Power: Innovative Solar Hot Water System on Catamaran Ciel Bleu

As the dawn of renewable energy systems in marine applications brightens, an innovative stride has been taken by Jon Walmsley, a practical sailor whose name graces the July 2023 issue of Practical Boat Owner (PBO). Walmsley, in his quest for an efficient and environmentally-friendly solution, has installed a solar hot water system on his catamaran, the Ciel Bleu. A system that not only harnesses the power of the sun but also converts the excess 12V power generated from renewable sources into heat energy for domestic use.

Turning Wasted Power into Warm Comfort

Boats with substantial solar or wind energy sources often find their batteries fully charged by midday. The excess energy, without any place to go, is wasted, but Walmsley’s unique system diverts this power to a heating element in a hot water tank. This approach is a refreshing alternative to the traditional systems that rely on waste heat from inboard diesel engines – a method less efficient and dependent on the regular running of the engine.

Efficient and Environmentally Friendly

Walmsley’s system consists of a voltage sensing relay that directs surplus energy to a 12V immersion heater in the calorifier (hot water tank) when the batteries reach full charge. This process is not only efficient but also eliminates the need to run the engine just for heating water, a practice that often disrupts the tranquility of peaceful anchorages. Safety, not overlooked, is ensured through a digital thermostat to prevent overheating and circuit breakers.

Aligning with the Green Wave

This innovative solution resonates with the rising trend of cruisers installing renewable energy systems and striving to minimize their environmental footprint. As more sailors chart a course towards renewable energy, Walmsley’s model offers a practical example of how to harness excess power productively. PBO, seeing the potential in this, may delve further into this concept, sharing it with a broader audience and contributing to the wave of green energy on the water.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Maldives Tourism Faces Potential Downturn Amid India Boycott
The once bustling archipelago of the Maldives, a tropical paradise that thrived on the influx of Indian tourists, now stands on the brink of an economic downturn. The reason? A burgeoning boycott movement from India, triggered by a diplomatic row that has spilled into the tourism sector. The boycott has led to a significant drop
Maldives Tourism Faces Potential Downturn Amid India Boycott
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Faces Controversy: A Crisis of Culture and Governance
15 seconds ago
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Faces Controversy: A Crisis of Culture and Governance
Uncertain Future for The Telegraph Amid Potential Sale and Press Freedom Concerns
23 seconds ago
Uncertain Future for The Telegraph Amid Potential Sale and Press Freedom Concerns
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
7 seconds ago
Surviving TTP: A Mother's Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
12 seconds ago
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Second Term, Stresses Importance of Democracy
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
13 seconds ago
Political Uproar and Protests in Bihar Following Gang-Rape of Mahadalit Minors in Patna
Latest Headlines
World News
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
2 mins
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
3 mins
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
OxVox Champions Sustainable Travel: The Triangle Stadium Three Point Pledge Gains Momentum
3 mins
OxVox Champions Sustainable Travel: The Triangle Stadium Three Point Pledge Gains Momentum
Unrest in Cyprus Government Following Cabinet Reshuffle
4 mins
Unrest in Cyprus Government Following Cabinet Reshuffle
Azimio Coalition's Focus: Strengthening Existing Alliance, Not Forming New One
4 mins
Azimio Coalition's Focus: Strengthening Existing Alliance, Not Forming New One
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
6 mins
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
8 mins
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
8 mins
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
8 mins
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
16 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app