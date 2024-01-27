Harmohan Dhawan: A Life Dedicated to Public Service

In a solemn moment for Indian politics, prominent politician and former Union Minister, Harmohan Dhawan, breathed his last at a hospital in Mohali at 8:30 pm. The senior leader, aged 83, was an influential figure in Chandigarh's political arena, linked with numerous political parties over the span of his career. Dhawan's political affiliations included the BJP, AAP, Janata Dal, INLD, Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party, showcasing his broad political landscape.

A Man of Many Parties

Not one to be confined to any single party's ideology, Dhawan even founded his own party, the Chandigarh Vikas Manch. His political journey reached a pinnacle with his victory in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections representing the Janata Party. Following this triumph, he served as the Minister of Civil Aviation, leaving his imprint on the country's aviation sector.

Legacy of Service

Known for his consistent dedication to the underprivileged and his significant contributions to Chandigarh's development, Dhawan was a figure greatly respected and fondly remembered by his peers. His commitment to public service was not just lip service; it was evident in his actions, such as the establishment of Dhawan's Nature Care and his willingness to spend time in jail for various public interests.

Respect Across Party Lines

Despite Dhawan's party-hopping tendencies, joining the BJP in 2010 and later shifting to AAP in 2018, he remained a figure widely respected across party lines. However, his final days were beset with health complications. A shoulder fracture and a urinary tract infection led to his hospitalization and subsequent surgery. Sadly, these health issues culminated in his demise.

Dhawan's life journey concluded with his cremation scheduled to take place at the Sector 25 cremation ground. His death marks the end of an era, leaving a void in the political landscape of Chandigarh and the country at large. As the nation mourns his passing, Dhawan's legacy of dedicated service and commitment to public welfare resonates, reminding us of the true essence of political service.