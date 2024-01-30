Hanuman's Box Office Triumph: Second-Highest Grossing Film in Third Weekend

The Telugu superhero film, Hanuman, continues to make waves at the box office, taking home a remarkable collection of 29 crore in its third weekend, catapulting its worldwide gross to 254 crore and its share to 128 crore. The film, directed by Prasanth Varma and featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has not only managed to hold its own amidst stiff competition but also outshine several prominent films in the Telugu States, including RRR.

Surpassing Box Office Titans

In its third weekend, Hanuman has clinched the title of the second highest-grossing film in the Telugu States, a feat only surpassed by the legendary Baahubali2. Its impressive earnings trajectory indicates that the film is on track to surpass Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's worldwide earnings. If it does, Hanuman will be crowned the highest Sankranti grosser of all time and the eighth highest-grossing film in Tollywood's history.

A North American Triumph

In North America, Hanuman has crossed the coveted 5 million mark, a distinction previously held only by four films - Baahubali1, Baahubali2, RRR, and Salaar. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given that Hanuman was produced on a significantly smaller budget compared to these other films, underscoring the underperformance of other major films in North America.

