HANTSAR Acquires Crucial Equipment with SSEN Grant; Set to Boost Search and Rescue Operations

In a significant development, Hampshire Search and Rescue (HANTSAR) announced the acquisition of a new Incident Support Unit (ISU) vehicle, made possible by a £20,000 grant from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks' (SSEN) Resilient Communities Fund (RCF). The ISU, a linchpin in HANTSAR's day-to-day operations, will bolster the charity's search and rescue missions while doubling as a promotional vehicle at awareness and fundraising events.

Unwavering Commitment, Round-the-Clock

The volunteer team at HANTSAR, available 24/7, 365 days a year, will utilize the ISU for transporting critical rescue and medical equipment. The vehicle's acquisition underscores not only the charity's unwavering commitment to public safety but also the vital role of community-oriented corporate entities like SSEN.

Gratitude and Future Plans

Trevor Vidler, the vice chairman of HANTSAR, extended his heartfelt gratitude towards SSEN for their support, which proved instrumental in securing the vehicle after a period of delays. "This vehicle is critical for our operation, and SSEN's support has made it possible for us to acquire it," Vidler said. "We are incredibly grateful for their generosity and commitment to our cause."

A Legacy of Support

Since its inception in 2015, the RCF, now concluded, has disbursed £4.7 million across 680 groups and charities. Looking forward, SSEN Distribution plans to unveil a new fund in 2024. This fund will focus on promoting community and environmental resilience, as well as the adoption of low carbon technologies, continuing SSEN's legacy of support to community-driven initiatives.