Hanoi's Latest Culinary Craze: Stone-Grilled Sausages Captivate the Youth

In the heart of Hanoi, a new food trend has taken the city's youth by storm, with Hang Chieu Street emerging as the epicenter of the stone-grilled sausage sensation. Do Viet Thang, a pioneer in introducing this delicacy, found inspiration during a visit to Cao Bang Province and swiftly opened his shop in Hanoi, bringing a taste of Hekou Town's famed sausages to the local scene.

Origin and Preparation

Originating from Hekou Town, near the border of Lao Cai and China, these sausages are known for their size and tender blend of lean meat and fat. Thang's method involves a meticulous process of grilling sausages on a stone surface heated on an electric stove, ensuring even cooking without the smoky flavor typical of charcoal grilling. This method, while labor-intensive—requiring stone changes multiple times a day—preserves the sausages' juicy interior and crispy exterior.

Culinary Experience

Thang's stone-grilled sausages are seasoned with a unique blend of chili powder, magnolia seed, a Sichuan pepper-like spice called mackhen, MSG, pepper, and salt, creating a spicy and flavorful experience. Priced at VND15,000 (60 cents) each, these sausages have quickly become a must-try for Hanoi's youth. Despite the potential wait times due to the stone-changing process, the demand remains high, with the shop's busiest hours in the evening, when the sidewalk turns into a bustling dining area.

Public Reception and Trends

The popularity of stone-grilled sausages in Hanoi has led to an increasing number of vendors offering this snack, expanding its availability beyond Hang Chieu Street. Enthusiasts, like Nguyen Phuc Nhat Anh, a 20-year-old Hanoi resident, praise the snack for its unique texture and juicy flavor, distinguishing it from regular Chinese sausages. This culinary trend not only highlights the city's dynamic food scene but also showcases the local appetite for innovative and traditional flavors.

As the stone-grilled sausage trend continues to grow, it reflects Hanoi's evolving gastronomy landscape, where traditional methods meet contemporary tastes. While the wait might be a minor inconvenience for some, the unique culinary experience it offers makes it a worthwhile adventure for food lovers. This trend not only enriches Hanoi's street food culture but also connects the city's youth with flavors from across the border, fostering a deeper appreciation for regional cuisines.