Hanoi's Hidden Culinary Gem: Goose Glass Noodles Ignored by Michelin Guide

In the heart of Hanoi, a culinary treasure awaits discovery, nestled just 20 meters from the bustling train tracks of Tran Phu Street. Thanh's goose eatery, a beloved local spot since 1994, offers an array of goose-centered dishes, with mixed glass noodles taking center stage. Despite its popularity among locals and tourists alike, this culinary gem has yet to catch the eye of the prestigious Michelin Guide, as highlighted by Joshua Zukas of Business Insider.

Advertisment

The Essence of Thanh's Eatery

At Thanh's, the atmosphere is as essential as the food. The eatery’s open-air setting, complemented by the rhythmic passing of trains, creates a unique dining experience. Regulars like artist Nguyen Tu, who has been visiting the spot for nearly two decades, are drawn not just to the food but to the vibrant ambiance. The eatery operates from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, serving dishes priced between VND50,000 and VND300,000. The meticulous preparation of their signature dish, mixed glass noodles with goose, begins with the careful selection and cleaning of large-sized geese, followed by a complex cooking process to ensure a flavorful and aromatic broth.

A Taste of Tradition and Innovation

Advertisment

Owner Pham Quynh Anh, who took over the family business in 2011, has continued her mother's legacy of combining traditional cooking techniques with a touch of innovation. The goose broth, enriched with bamboo shoots and seasoned with scallions and saw leaf, serves as a base for the mixed glass noodles. Diners can personalize their meal with kumquat juice, fresh chili, or chili sauce, adding layers of flavor to the already delectable dish. This attention to detail and dedication to quality has made Thanh's a must-visit for those seeking an authentic taste of Hanoi.

Overlooked by Michelin, Yet a Favorite Among Many

Despite its popularity and the high praise from food critics like Joshua Zukas, Thanh's goose eatery remains surprisingly absent from the Michelin Guide's radar. This oversight highlights the guide's potential gaps in recognizing local culinary treasures. Nevertheless, the eatery continues to attract a diverse clientele, from international tourists captivated by the allure of Hanoi Train Street to long-time patrons who consider Thanh's a second home. The peak season sees a surge in foreign visitors, eager to experience the unique combination of flavors and ambiance that Thanh's has to offer.

Amidst the ever-changing streets of Hanoi, Thanh's goose eatery stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional Vietnamese cuisine and the communal joy of sharing a meal. While it may not have garnered Michelin recognition, the eatery's legacy and impact on its patrons speak volumes about its significance in Hanoi's culinary landscape. As trains continue to pass by, the sounds of laughter and clinking glasses merge, reminding us that sometimes, the most memorable dining experiences are found in the most unexpected places.