Hannah Ferrier Reveals Longstanding Drama with Captain Sandy Yawn on 'Below Deck'

On a recent episode of Captain Lee Rosbach's podcast, 'Salty With Captain Lee,' former chief stew Hannah Ferrier broke her silence on the longstanding drama with Captain Sandy Yawn from the hit reality show 'Below Deck.' Airing out the salty details, Ferrier revealed a tension that had been brewing since the inception of the series, dispelling the widespread belief that the discord began in the fifth season.

Preconceived Notions and Early Conflicts

According to Ferrier, the undercurrent of conflict had been present from the start due to Yawn's preconceived notions about her. She claimed these notions, formed even before their initial interaction, sparked immediate friction, setting a turbulent tone for their relationship on 'Below Deck.'

A Return to the Deck?

Despite their rocky relationship, Ferrier did not rule out the possibility of returning to the reality show. She expressed her willingness to support Captains Lee Rosbach or Jason Chambers if needed, but made it abundantly clear that a return to 'Below Deck Mediterranean' would be off the table, given that it would entail working with Yawn again.

Yawn’s Perspective

Contrary to Ferrier's stance, Yawn, during her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,' extended an olive branch. She stated she would be open to working with Ferrier again and admitted to missing the dynamic and challenges their relationship presented. She fondly reminisced about their intriguing interactions and expressed appreciation for the depth of their conversations.

In conclusion, while Ferrier and Yawn's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions and conflicts, it has undoubtedly added a captivating layer to 'Below Deck.' As viewers, we can only wait to see if the tides ever change and these two strong personalities find a way to sail together again.