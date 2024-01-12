Hanes for Good(TM) Amplifies Support for Unhoused through Super Soul Parties

Hanes for Good(TM), the charity division of globally recognized apparel brand HanesBrands, has extended its alliance with Super Soul Party, a nonprofit established by Meir Kay with the noble aim of assisting the unhoused. The crux of this relationship is the annual Super Soul Parties, which repurpose the massive Super Bowl celebrations as opportunities to include and support individuals grappling with homelessness.

Rekindling Human Dignity

Stepping up as the principal sponsor, Hanes for Good(TM) will fuel the Super Soul Parties in 15 strategic locations, including the vicinity of Hanes’ global headquarters. The brand’s contribution is expected to infuse life-changing experiences for over 3,000 people experiencing homelessness. Hanes for Good(TM) is not just contributing financially but is also donating more than 3,000 pairs of socks and shirts for ‘dignity bags’—packets encapsulating essential items designed to restore a sense of dignity and self-worth among the unhoused.

Creating Connections, Building Communities

The Super Soul Parties are more than just events. They are incubators fostering a sense of community and dignity, by offering meals, haircuts, and opportunities for connection among the attendees. But the assistance doesn’t end there. Every event is a platform to provide housing and social services, ensuring an ongoing support system for the unhoused.

A Charitable Arm with a Global Impact

HanesBrands, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HBI, is admired for its comfort, quality, and value in everyday apparel. With a robust workforce of 51,000 spread across 32 countries, the company has also pledged a commitment to ethical business practices and sustainability, with ambitious goals earmarked for 2030. Its charitable offshoot, Hanes for Good(TM), is an extension of this ethos, embodying the brand’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the world.