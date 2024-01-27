Hamza Shehbaz Attacked with Shoe at Lahore Rally: Echoes of Past Confrontations

During a public rally in NA-118, Lahore, former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was the target of a shoe-throwing incident by an individual presumed to be a supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The incident transpired while Hamza was addressing his constituents. The perpetrator was promptly apprehended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) workers and supporters, and was subsequently beaten before local PMLN leaders intervened to safeguard him from the enraged crowd.

Connecting the Dots

This assault echoes a similar attack on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2018. The attacker has been detained by police for further investigation into his political or religious affiliations. The motivation behind the attack, however, still remains ambiguous, with some reports suggesting political motivation. Yet, this incident did not deter Hamza from continuing his speech, in which he highlighted his party's various development projects and lauded Nawaz Sharif's leadership.

Contradicting the Party's Policy

In an unrelated event at the rally, a lion cub was brought on stage, contradicting the party's policy against using live animals at political gatherings, a directive explicitly issued by Nawaz Sharif. This directive was a response to an earlier event where two lions were present at another political gathering in his constituency NA-130. Nawaz Sharif issued these instructions out of respect for animal rights, a sentiment echoed by PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurengzeb on social media.

Looking Forward

During the rally, Hamza Shehbaz took the opportunity to speak to the attendees about his party's manifesto, promising its implementation upon coming to power. He highlighted the PMLN's track record of fulfilling promises and discussed his party's development agenda in depth.