en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ħamrun Milk Factory’s Journey to Becoming a Green Oasis

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
Ħamrun Milk Factory’s Journey to Becoming a Green Oasis

In a world increasingly feeling the effects of climate change, Malta’s commitment to creating more green spaces has been reaffirmed with its plan to convert the Ħamrun milk factory site into a public garden. Promised ahead of the 2022 general election, the Environment Minister Miriam Dalli championed this transformation, which is still in progress, contingent upon the factory’s relocation.

A Stalled Project and Rumors Dismissed

Despite the initial enthusiasm, the project has seen minimal progress. Matters were further complicated by rumors of developer Joseph Portelli’s interest in the site for a possible development related to Ħamrun Spartans Football Club, which he heads. These speculations, however, have been put to rest by an environment ministry spokesperson, who reasserted the government’s resolve to expand green spaces in Malta. The Lands Authority also stepped in, confirming no intentions to lease or sell the land to third parties.

Factory Relocation: The Key to Progress

The linchpin of this project is the relocation of the factory currently in operation by Malta Dairy Products. The company proposed constructing a new factory, seeking government funding. However, the government, holding a 30% share in the company, declined financial support. Instead, it offered land in Luqa for the new factory.

Project Green: A Green Initiative

The anticipated public garden, part of the wider initiative by Project Green, aims to bring more greenery into urban spaces. This includes converting roads into gardens and creating green roofs over tunnels. The public will get a say in the garden project, a move that reinforces the initiative’s commitment to community involvement. Similar projects in various other locations are already in the pipeline and have been submitted to the Planning Authority.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
10 mins ago
Kimberley Chen Exposes K-Pop's Beauty Standards: A Tale of Intrusion and Control
Former JYP Entertainment trainee Kimberley Chen has recently made waves with her candid revelations about the intense pressures and intrusive scrutiny young idols face in the K-Pop industry. In a tell-all interview on The KK Show, Kimberley recounted her early experiences in the cutthroat world of K-Pop, starting with an audition for JYP Entertainment in
Kimberley Chen Exposes K-Pop's Beauty Standards: A Tale of Intrusion and Control
Daniel Pitino Shelter Marks 30th Anniversary with Stand Up for Families Comedy Show
2 hours ago
Daniel Pitino Shelter Marks 30th Anniversary with Stand Up for Families Comedy Show
Ben Affleck Takes on Dad Duty; Jennifer Lopez Drops New Single Inspired by Their Romance
2 hours ago
Ben Affleck Takes on Dad Duty; Jennifer Lopez Drops New Single Inspired by Their Romance
Palestinian Crisis: The Environmental Impact of Cutting Trees for Firewood
18 mins ago
Palestinian Crisis: The Environmental Impact of Cutting Trees for Firewood
Impending Strike Threatens Ghana's Higher Education Sector
32 mins ago
Impending Strike Threatens Ghana's Higher Education Sector
Red Sea Conflict and Its Impact on Global Trade: A Tale of Resilience Amid Chaos
1 hour ago
Red Sea Conflict and Its Impact on Global Trade: A Tale of Resilience Amid Chaos
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
39 seconds
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
57 seconds
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
1 min
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
1 min
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
2 mins
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
2 mins
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
5 mins
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks International Justice
7 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks International Justice
Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1
8 mins
Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app