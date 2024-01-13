Ħamrun Milk Factory’s Journey to Becoming a Green Oasis

In a world increasingly feeling the effects of climate change, Malta’s commitment to creating more green spaces has been reaffirmed with its plan to convert the Ħamrun milk factory site into a public garden. Promised ahead of the 2022 general election, the Environment Minister Miriam Dalli championed this transformation, which is still in progress, contingent upon the factory’s relocation.

A Stalled Project and Rumors Dismissed

Despite the initial enthusiasm, the project has seen minimal progress. Matters were further complicated by rumors of developer Joseph Portelli’s interest in the site for a possible development related to Ħamrun Spartans Football Club, which he heads. These speculations, however, have been put to rest by an environment ministry spokesperson, who reasserted the government’s resolve to expand green spaces in Malta. The Lands Authority also stepped in, confirming no intentions to lease or sell the land to third parties.

Factory Relocation: The Key to Progress

The linchpin of this project is the relocation of the factory currently in operation by Malta Dairy Products. The company proposed constructing a new factory, seeking government funding. However, the government, holding a 30% share in the company, declined financial support. Instead, it offered land in Luqa for the new factory.

Project Green: A Green Initiative

The anticipated public garden, part of the wider initiative by Project Green, aims to bring more greenery into urban spaces. This includes converting roads into gardens and creating green roofs over tunnels. The public will get a say in the garden project, a move that reinforces the initiative’s commitment to community involvement. Similar projects in various other locations are already in the pipeline and have been submitted to the Planning Authority.