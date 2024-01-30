Hamilton's Chancery Lane Closes to Pedestrians Amid Construction

The City of Hamilton has announced the temporary closing of Chancery Lane to pedestrian traffic due to the initiation of construction works at the Brookfield Place site on Front Street. A significant development project is underway at 91 Front Street, necessitating pedestrian detours to ensure public safety and smooth construction operations.

Restructuring Access to Local Businesses

The ongoing construction activities have led to a redesign of pedestrian access to local businesses, such as the popular Ruby Murry's restaurant, located in the vicinity. During the demolition phase, the only point of entry to these establishments will be via Reid Street. This rerouting aims to minimize disruption to the businesses' operations while safeguarding the pedestrians from potential construction hazards.

Temporary Pedestrian Crossing and Retail Deliveries

To further facilitate the diverted pedestrian movement, the city has plans to install a temporary crossing over Front Street, in proximity to the construction site. This measure is designed to ease the inconvenience caused to the residents and visitors navigating the area. Moreover, the construction firm has pledged to support retail deliveries for businesses along Chancery Lane. The delivery access will be specifically from the Front Street entrance of the lane during the demolition phase.

Ensuring Safety and Smooth Operations

In addition to these measures, the city is implementing safety precautions by fencing off the construction site and installing signs at both entrances of Chancery Lane. These steps are integral to maintaining public safety and ensuring smooth construction operations. The closure of Chancery Lane is part of the city's ongoing development efforts, reflecting its commitment to both progress and safety.