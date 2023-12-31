en English
BNN Newsroom

Hamas Accused of Indoctrinating Palestinian Children with Anti-Semitic and Jihadist Ideologies

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:31 am EST
Hamas, the governing militant group in Gaza, stands accused of indoctrinating Palestinian children with anti-Semitic and jihadist ideologies through a variety of mediums, including television programming and summer camps. A character by the name of Farfour, bearing a striking resemblance to Mickey Mouse, was brought to life on the Hamas-run TV channel, Al-Aqsa. The channel, under the stewardship of Fathi Hammad, a US-designated terrorist, served as a platform for Farfour to propagate anti-Semitic messages and champion the violent liberation of Islamic territories.

Propaganda Through Media

Farfour’s character was eventually portrayed as a martyr on the TV channel, reinforcing the narrative of armed resistance. This portrayal was seen as part of a larger effort to groom children as potential armed fighters and suicide bombers. In addition to this media propaganda, Hamas runs military-style summer camps, named ‘Shields of Jerusalem’, where children are trained in the use of an array of weapons, including AK-47s, sniper rifles, RPG launchers, mortars and machine guns. These training camps are run by members of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

‘Shields of Jerusalem’ Summer Camps

The camps feature images of terrorists as role models and symbolic stepping on Israeli flags. The article details the ‘Black Saturday’ attack, in which Hamas fighters took the lives of 1,200 Israelis, predominantly civilians. In response, Israel launched an offensive campaign which resulted in nearly 22,000 deaths, primarily women and children. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel’s actions in the Gaza war, asserting that it demonstrated unparalleled morality, and dismissed South Africa’s accusations of genocidal acts.

UNRWA: A De Facto Government in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has evolved into a large agency and serves as a de facto government in Gaza. It has come under scrutiny for the textbooks used in UNRWA-run schools, which contain anti-Semitic, hate-filled, and violent passages. These textbooks glorify Palestinian terrorists and deny Jewish rights in Israel. There have also been instances where UNRWA teachers and administrators have displayed approval of terrorism and hatred, including a teacher glorifying a perpetrator of a shooting in Israel. The piece also shines a light on the connection between UNRWA and Hamas, with instances of Hamas members holding positions within UNRWA.

BNN Newsroom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

