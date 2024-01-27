Hamad Medical Corporation Establishes Innovative Audiology and Balance Unit in Qatar

In a significant stride towards advanced healthcare, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) inaugurated a new Audiology and Balance Unit at the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) in Doha, Qatar. This innovative unit commits to providing comprehensive evaluation and treatment for patients grappling with hearing and balance issues, irrespective of their age.

Integrated Approach for Auditory Well-being

The unit adopts an integrated approach that fuses state-of-the-art technology and personalized rehabilitation strategies, aimed at enhancing patients' auditory well-being. This service expansion illustrates HMC's commitment to further enhance its range of specialist healthcare services, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The facility was inaugurated by prominent HMC leaders, including Ali al-Janahi, who emphasized the importance of addressing the impact of hearing loss on communication and everyday life. They lauded the person-centered model of the unit, which features a cutting-edge ear mold laboratory for effective hearing aid fitting.

Wide Range of Services for All Age Groups

The Audiology and Balance Unit offers an extensive array of services for children, adults, and seniors. These include assessments, rehabilitation, and support for conditions like tinnitus and balance problems. The unit also offers guidance to families and caregivers, ensuring comprehensive care for patients.

The establishment of this unit marks a significant milestone in HMC's journey to improve healthcare accessibility. By streamlining patient services, reducing wait times, and improving convenience, the unit is set to redefine the patient experience, making a substantial impact on the healthcare landscape in Qatar.