Half of Stolen 'Gary the Gorilla' Statue Found in Fife: A Bizarre Reunion

More than a year after its mysterious disappearance from Reynard Nursery in Lanarkshire, the saga of Gary the Gorilla, an 8ft fibreglass statue, took an unexpected turn when the back half was discovered under a hedge in Fife. The theft, which involved a complex operation by multiple individuals, has puzzled both the owner and local residents. Despite the loss, the garden centre and its patrons hold out hope for the return of the other half.

Theft and Discovery

Last March, Gary vanished into the night after a carefully executed theft. Security footage captured a car and later a van at the scene, but the culprits remained elusive. Fast forward to a year later, BEAR Scotland workers found the partial statue while inspecting the A92, leading to a reunion that was both joyous and surreal for owner Andrew Scott. Despite Gary's current incomplete state, plans are underway to display him prominently at the nursery once again.

Community Affection and Hopes for Recovery

For a decade, Gary has been more than just an ornament; he's been a local landmark and a source of joy, dressed up for various occasions and seasons. His disappearance and partial return have sparked a wave of support and curiosity among locals and online communities alike. The discovery has renewed hopes that the remaining half might still be out there, waiting to be found.

Looking Forward

While the search for Gary's missing front continues, the garden centre is embracing the situation with humor and resilience, planning to mount the returned half with a sign proclaiming 'Gary's back.' The bizarre incident has not only highlighted the strong community bonds but also the peculiar journey of an inanimate gorilla that captured the hearts of many. As the story unfolds, the mystery of Gary's other half remains, a testament to the unpredictability of life and the enduring spirit of the Carluke community.