Hakizimana, Kiprop, Kangangi Dominate 2024 LOOP Safari Gravel Series in Iten

Rwandan cyclist Seth Hakizimana from Team Amani emerged victorious in the gruelling 120-kilometre race at the second edition of the 2024 LOOP Safari Gravel Series, which took place on Sunday in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County. Completing the course in an impressive 5 hours, 15 minutes, and 5 seconds, Hakizimana clinched top honours in a contest that tested the limits of endurance and skill. "The race was tough with many sharp climbs and tight corners. Winning was my goal from the beginning, and I'm thrilled to have achieved it, thanks to the unwavering support of my teammates," Hakizimana reflected on his victory. Brian Kipkemboi and Geoffrey Langat, both from the Black Mambas team, rounded out the podium with solid times of 5:18:43 and 5:23:31 to finish second and third, respectively.

In the 60-kilometer race, young talent Mark Kiprop from Team Rift Valley Rippers showcased his skill by winning with a time of 3 hours, 13 minutes, and 56 seconds. Kiprop remarked, "The challenging corners and climbs tested us, but being familiar with the terrain gave me an advantage." Teammates Franklin Kibet and Moses Simiyu also performed admirably, securing second and third places with times of 3:20:27 and 3:24:38, respectively.

The 20-kilometre junior race saw fierce competition, with Lance Kangangi of the Kenyan Riders team taking the top spot in 1 hour, 40 minutes, and 14 seconds. Following him were Rooney Kipkurui and Michael Etale, who completed the race in 1:45:37 and 2:04:43, securing the second and third places, respectively.

Event Highlights and Support

The event, organized by the Amani Project and supported by LOOP Digital Financial Services, aimed to elevate cycling as a premier sport and establish Kenya as a leading cycling destination. Top finishers in the Elite categories were awarded KES 30,000, while the winning teams received KES 250,000 in prize money.

Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP Digital Financial Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the competition, which he says aims at highlighting the talents of Kenya’s athletes. "The passion for gravel cycling seen today is inspiring. At LOOP, we're committed to fostering such sports initiatives that not only highlight athletic prowess but also stunning Kenyan landscapes. We're excited to continue our support for these events, celebrating exploration and perseverance," Muruiki said.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Wesley Korir, present at the event, shared his vision on the sport noting that his county is looking forward to hosting more championships and sports. "Hosting this prestigious cycling event marks a significant milestone for our county. It aligns with our goal to become a leading sports hub. We anticipate attracting more champions and sports enthusiasts shortly across various disciplines."