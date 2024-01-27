Haiti's Escalating Crisis: Over 310,000 Displaced Amid Rampant Gang Violence

As gang violence escalates in Haiti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that over 310,000 individuals have been displaced as of December 2023. The West department, bearing the brunt of this crisis, is home to a staggering 94% of the displaced population. The severity of the crisis has escalated throughout 2023, indicating a continuous decline in security and humanitarian conditions, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Tracking the Crisis

Deploying its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), the IOM, in collaboration with the Haitian Directorate General of Civil Protection (DGPC), conducted an extensive assessment across seven departments. There are plans to extend this coverage to all ten departments by the end of 2024. The data uncovers a grim reality for Haitians, with widespread violence leading to significant deprivation of basic needs and a fragmented security environment. Children, accounting for more than half of the displaced at 172,300, stand out as an especially vulnerable group.

The Challenge of Shelter

Local communities and host families have been the primary support system for the displaced, providing shelter and aid. However, their capacity to help is steadily declining, particularly in Port-au-Prince, where only 45% of the displaced find refuge with host communities. This trend underscores the urgency to ramp up the humanitarian response.

Continued Aid Despite Challenges

Despite the daunting challenges, the IOM and its partners, including local authorities and leaders, persist in their efforts to deliver aid and ensure the protection of the most vulnerable, such as young women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. As Haiti's internal displacement crisis continues to worsen, these efforts are critical in providing lifesaving assistance and protecting human rights in an increasingly volatile environment.