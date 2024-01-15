Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case

In a recent ruling, the Assin Fosu Magistrate’s Court has levied a hefty fine of GH 4,800.00 each on Charlotte Asiedu, a 40-year-old hairdresser, and a 21-year-old auto electrician known as Tetteh.

Both individuals were implicated in an illegal abortion involving a 17-year-old girl. Asiedu, who concocted the abortion-inducing mixture, stood trial on charges of committing an illegal abortion.

Simultaneously, Tetteh, the boyfriend of the victim, was charged with abetting the crime. Both culprits pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

The Case Unfolds

The case was brought to the fore when the victim, a senior high school student, found herself pregnant and decided to terminate the pregnancy without her mother’s knowledge.

After being denied abortion drugs by a pharmacist due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy, Tetteh sought assistance, a pursuit that led to Asiedu’s involvement. The young girl experienced severe stomach pains after consuming the concoction provided by Asiedu.

Due to the pain, the girl was admitted to St Francis Xavier Hospital, where it was revealed that the fetus had perished. The girl’s mother subsequently reported the incident to the local police, culminating in Asiedu’s and Tetteh’s arrest and conviction.

The Aftermath

The illegal abortion has left an indelible mark on the lives of the parties involved, especially the victim, who continues to undergo medical treatment. Asiedu and Tetteh, who have been found guilty, face the financial penalty for their involvement in this regrettable incident.

This case serves as a grim reminder that illegal abortions carry severe legal penalties and can have devastating health consequences for the women involved.