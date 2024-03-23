Ha Long Bay's Tourism Crisis: Plastic Pollution Deters International Visitors

Tourists flocking to Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are met with an unwelcome sight - vast stretches of plastic waste marring its natural beauty. Amid growing environmental concerns, the impact on tourism is palpable, with visitors voicing their disillusionment and calling for urgent action.

Advertisment

Mounting Frustration Among Tourists

Swiss tourist Alex Brauwalder's anticipation turned to disappointment during his mid-February tour of Ha Long Bay, Lan Ha Bay, and Cat Ba Island, where he encountered plastic waste so extensive that it deterred him from swimming. Australian tourist Patricia Mayerhofer likened the site to a "sea of trash" upon her visit from February 20 to 23, attributing the pollution to both fishing villages and tourists. British visitor Ged Kelly shared similar sentiments, reporting a plethora of floating debris, including plastic bottles and even an office chair, during a kayaking excursion on March 4. These accounts underscore a growing disillusionment with the site's environmental stewardship.

Efforts to Mitigate the Crisis

Advertisment

In response to the escalating crisis, the management board of Ha Long Bay has intensified clean-up operations, deploying nearly 20 vessels for trash collection from the water's surface. Despite these efforts, the problem persists, exacerbated by weather conditions that trap waste in the bay's nooks and crannies. Local cruise operators and the Lan Ha Cruise Association have taken independent action, with the association hiring boats specifically for trash removal. However, Nguyen Duy Phu, chairman of the association, acknowledges the tourists' zero tolerance for the pollution, regardless of the quality of service offered.

International Concern and Call for Action

The severity of Ha Long Bay's pollution problem has not only deterred tourists but also attracted international scrutiny, with Fodor's Travel magazine advising travelers to reconsider visiting the area. Tourists like Brauwalder urge for stringent measures against the sources of plastic waste, emphasizing the willingness of international visitors to financially support comprehensive clean-up efforts. The outcry has reached global platforms, with petitions submitted to UNESCO highlighting the urgent need for sustainable environmental management in the Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba archipelago.

The plight of Ha Long Bay serves as a stark reminder of the fragile balance between tourism and environmental preservation. As this natural wonder faces the threat of being shunned by global visitors, the call to action grows louder, urging for not just local, but international collaboration to restore its pristine condition. The ongoing struggle between economic gain and ecological responsibility highlights a critical juncture for the future of tourism and environmental conservation in Vietnam's treasured bay.