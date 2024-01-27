Gyanvapi Mosque Dispute: AIMPLB Challenges ASI Report, Calls for Objective Judicial Process

The Gyanvapi Mosque dispute, a long-standing point of contention between Hindu and Muslim communities in India, has entered a new chapter with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) questioning the validity of the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) report. The religious site, located in the heart of Varanasi, shares its vicinity with the revered Hindu temple, Kashi Vishwanath, and carries with it a complex history woven with religious sentiments and historical narratives.

The Contested ASI Report

The ASI report, which presents findings from an archaeological survey, has been met with skepticism from the AIMPLB. The report highlights the existence of broken idols and carvings of Hindu Gods and Goddesses within the mosque site, fueling the claim that the mosque may have been erected on the ruins of a demolished Hindu temple. The AIMPLB, however, asserts that the presence of these fragments does not offer conclusive evidence to this claim.

Alternate Narratives and the Call for Objective Evaluation

To counter the assertions derived from the ASI report, the AIMPLB has proposed an alternate narrative. It suggests that the fragments of idols discovered may have been discarded by sculptors who operated rented shops in a building at the site before its demolition. This theory adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing litigation and the interpretation of the mosque's history. The board has also expressed its intention to bring in legal experts to scrutinize the ASI report, ensuring that the matter is addressed objectively.

Resolving the Dispute Through Judicial Process

Amidst the swirling controversy, the AIMPLB has emphasized the importance of resolving the dispute through the appropriate judicial process. It cautions against accepting the ASI report as definitive proof of the mosque's history or legal status. This stance reflects the serious nature of the dispute, involving not only historical claims but also deeply held religious sentiments. The result of this case, however it may lean, will undoubtedly have significant implications for India's socio-religious landscape.