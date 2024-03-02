Gwadar Flood Victims Slam Negligence: Urgent Call for Assistance in Mohalla Band

After recent torrential rains and floods wreaked havoc in Balochistan's port city Gwadar, the residents of Mohalla Band area have raised their voices against what they describe as extreme administrative negligence. The calamity has left homes submerged, and even the local graveyard is not spared, leading to an outcry for immediate government intervention.

From Natural Disaster to Humanitarian Crisis

The old city of Gwadar, including the Mohalla Band area, has faced the brunt of nature's fury. Residents, like Habib, find themselves battling the aftermath—losing homes and the resting places of loved ones. The floods have not only destroyed properties but have also brought to light the severe inadequacies in the city's drainage system, exacerbating the situation. With homes filled with water from drains and waste, the locals are in a dire state, desperately awaiting relief and restoration efforts.

Voices from the Ground

As the city was declared calamity-hit, the expectations for a swift and effective response were high. However, residents report a starkly different reality. The lack of preemptive measures to prevent drainage into populated areas, coupled with what is perceived as a downplaying of the disaster's severity by officials, has fueled frustration and anger among the affected. The statement from a local, criticizing the deputy commissioner's remarks as misleading, reflects the deep-seated distrust in the administrative response to their plight.

Urgent Need for Action

The flood in Gwadar, a city envisioned as a cornerstone for Pakistan's economic future due to its strategic deep water seaport, highlights a critical vulnerability to climate-related disasters. This calamity calls for an urgent reassessment of disaster management and mitigation strategies, emphasizing the need for a more resilient infrastructure and a rapid response mechanism. As the community grapples with the immediate challenges of displacement and loss, the broader implications for Gwadar's developmental trajectory and its role in global trade loom large, underlining the urgency for rehabilitative efforts and sustainable planning.