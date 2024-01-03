en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Guyana’s Government Allocates 9,612 Lots in 2023: Aiming for Equality and Accessibility

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Guyana’s Government Allocates 9,612 Lots in 2023: Aiming for Equality and Accessibility

In a significant development, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, announced that the government allocated 9,612 lots in 2023. This distribution includes 8,578 residential lots, 181 residential-commercial lots, and 860 regularisation lots. With Region Four receiving the lion’s share with 7,118 allocated lots, the government’s housing initiative ‘Dream Realized’ has facilitated the allocation of 28,368 residential house lots over the past three years. Alongside, 659 commercial and industrial lots and 1,445 regularisation lots have also been distributed.

Housing Allocation: A Focus on Equality and Accessibility

The government’s housing initiative has a clear focus on inclusivity, with statistics revealing that 40% of the house lots were allocated to women. In an effort to provide affordable housing to the masses, 90% of the lots were distributed to low, moderate, and middle-income earners. Furthermore, the youth, a crucial demographic, were not left out; 53.3 percent of the lots were given to individuals aged 35 and under.

Addressing the Housing Backlog and Future Plans

The government’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis doesn’t stop with the allocation. Upon taking office in August 2020, the government was met with a backlog of 75,509 housing applications. Despite having allocated over 30,000 lots, a backlog of 63,032 pending applications remains. However, the government has set a goal to allocate 50,000 house lots by 2025, as outlined in the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) 2020 manifesto.

Efforts to Address Squatting and Infrastructure Development

In a move to address the issue of squatting, President Irfaan Ali announced the allocation of five hundred new lots on the Linden Soesdyke Highway. The government is working on infrastructure development to regularize squatter settlements and create formal housing communities. Minister Croal emphasized the government’s efforts to regularize settlements and address squatting. A massive infrastructural drive in the housing areas is underway, and the government is not planning to regularize any additional squatting settlements outside of the 29 inherited settlements.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Violence Ushers in New Year in Vero Beach: Shooting Under Investigation
As the clock ticked towards a new year, an unsettling incident unfolded in the quiet city of Vero Beach, Florida. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office released a statement detailing a shooting incident that reportedly took place between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve near the address of 145 36th Court SW.
Violence Ushers in New Year in Vero Beach: Shooting Under Investigation
Public Grievance Redressal Camp in Bemina: Government's Step Towards Addressing Developmental Concerns
10 mins ago
Public Grievance Redressal Camp in Bemina: Government's Step Towards Addressing Developmental Concerns
Kristen Bell Honors Dax Shepard's Birthday with Rare Family Photos
15 mins ago
Kristen Bell Honors Dax Shepard's Birthday with Rare Family Photos
GATX: A Profitable Investment With Potential Risks
8 seconds ago
GATX: A Profitable Investment With Potential Risks
Canada's Bid to Tackle Surging Grocery Prices Amid Skepticism and a Brewing Funding Crisis
8 seconds ago
Canada's Bid to Tackle Surging Grocery Prices Amid Skepticism and a Brewing Funding Crisis
2023 in Review: Advances in Internet Routing Security and Predictions for 2024
4 mins ago
2023 in Review: Advances in Internet Routing Security and Predictions for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
The Shifting Political Landscape in the UK: A Closer Look at Minority Voting Patterns
11 seconds
The Shifting Political Landscape in the UK: A Closer Look at Minority Voting Patterns
The Changing Winds of UK Politics: Rising Discontent with Tories & Labour's Struggle
15 seconds
The Changing Winds of UK Politics: Rising Discontent with Tories & Labour's Struggle
Spanish LaLiga: Getafe Stumbles, Valencia Triumphs, and Madrid Clings to Victory
16 seconds
Spanish LaLiga: Getafe Stumbles, Valencia Triumphs, and Madrid Clings to Victory
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2M Grant for Diabetes and Obesity Research
25 seconds
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2M Grant for Diabetes and Obesity Research
The Philippines' Progress Towards Universal Health Care: A Focus on Patient-Centered Care
51 seconds
The Philippines' Progress Towards Universal Health Care: A Focus on Patient-Centered Care
Florida Gators' Standout Linebackers Shine at Under Armour All-American Practice
1 min
Florida Gators' Standout Linebackers Shine at Under Armour All-American Practice
Moore Sisters Lead Tishomingo County's Basketball Team to Success Against All Odds
1 min
Moore Sisters Lead Tishomingo County's Basketball Team to Success Against All Odds
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Access in Utah Amidst Controversy
2 mins
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Access in Utah Amidst Controversy
Philippine Education Crisis: A Call for Substantial Funding and Private Sector Involvement
2 mins
Philippine Education Crisis: A Call for Substantial Funding and Private Sector Involvement
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app