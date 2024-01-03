Guyana’s Government Allocates 9,612 Lots in 2023: Aiming for Equality and Accessibility

In a significant development, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, announced that the government allocated 9,612 lots in 2023. This distribution includes 8,578 residential lots, 181 residential-commercial lots, and 860 regularisation lots. With Region Four receiving the lion’s share with 7,118 allocated lots, the government’s housing initiative ‘Dream Realized’ has facilitated the allocation of 28,368 residential house lots over the past three years. Alongside, 659 commercial and industrial lots and 1,445 regularisation lots have also been distributed.

Housing Allocation: A Focus on Equality and Accessibility

The government’s housing initiative has a clear focus on inclusivity, with statistics revealing that 40% of the house lots were allocated to women. In an effort to provide affordable housing to the masses, 90% of the lots were distributed to low, moderate, and middle-income earners. Furthermore, the youth, a crucial demographic, were not left out; 53.3 percent of the lots were given to individuals aged 35 and under.

Addressing the Housing Backlog and Future Plans

The government’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis doesn’t stop with the allocation. Upon taking office in August 2020, the government was met with a backlog of 75,509 housing applications. Despite having allocated over 30,000 lots, a backlog of 63,032 pending applications remains. However, the government has set a goal to allocate 50,000 house lots by 2025, as outlined in the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) 2020 manifesto.

Efforts to Address Squatting and Infrastructure Development

In a move to address the issue of squatting, President Irfaan Ali announced the allocation of five hundred new lots on the Linden Soesdyke Highway. The government is working on infrastructure development to regularize squatter settlements and create formal housing communities. Minister Croal emphasized the government’s efforts to regularize settlements and address squatting. A massive infrastructural drive in the housing areas is underway, and the government is not planning to regularize any additional squatting settlements outside of the 29 inherited settlements.