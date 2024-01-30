Gunfire Erupts on ANP Candidate's Caravan: Security Guard Injured

In the remote corners of Pakistan's Shangla district, the serenity was disrupted by the harsh burst of gunfire. Unidentified gunmen targeted the caravan of Aurangzeb Khan, the Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for NA-11, while on an election campaign in the Mandoria Martong area, injuring a security guard. The unanticipated aggression has sent shockwaves through the region, casting a shadow over the political landscape.
Targeted Aggression Amid Election Campaign
Aurangzeb Khan was en route with his supporters when his caravan fell prey to the unexpected attack. Asghar Shah, a member of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) providing protection to Khan, bore the brunt of the assault. Despite the flurry of bullets, Khan himself miraculously remained unscathed, escaping the clutches of danger.
Rapid Response and Manhunt
The injured security guard was hastily transported to a hospital in Aloch, sparking an urgent medical response. Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies sprang into action. Police arrived promptly at the scene, securing the area and initiating an immediate manhunt to capture those responsible for the audacious shooting.
A History of Violence
History has an uncanny way of repeating itself. This incident marks the second time Khan has been the target of unidentified armed men. Last year, his hujra, a traditional male guesthouse, was also attacked. The persistent threat to Khan's life raises alarming questions about the security situation and the motives behind these attacks.