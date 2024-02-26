GUN Rocks the Record Stores: A Unique Tour Hits Glasgow's Vinyl Scene

In a world where digital music streams through the air like an invisible current, GUN, the legendary rock band from Glasgow, is taking a step back to where music feels tangible again. Their announcement of a unique 'Record Store' tour, culminating in a heartfelt performance at Assai Records on Sauchiehall Street on April 12, 2024, is not just about promoting their latest single, 'Boys Don't Cry'. It's a testament to the enduring allure of vinyl, the intimacy of live performances, and the unbreakable bond between artists and their fans.

A Stripped-Back Journey Through Vinyl Shops

The tour promises a rare experience for fans and vinyl collectors alike. Spanning nine music shops in just eight days, GUN is set to deliver 'stripped back' sets that promise to showcase their new single and other tracks from their upcoming album, 'Hombres', in a raw, unfiltered form. This approach not only highlights the band's versatility but also their commitment to connecting with fans on a personal level. The Assai Records performance, set in the heart of Glasgow, signifies a homecoming for the band and a celebration of the city's vibrant music scene.

'Boys Don't Cry': A Loud, Proud Declaration

The tour is anchored by the release of 'Boys Don't Cry', a single that has already garnered praise for its hard, loud rock sound. According to lead singer Dante Gizzi, the song is a commentary on the toxic traits of superiority and entitlement, advocating for humility and genuine effort. Scheduled for release on the same day as their Glasgow performance, the single sets the tone for the anticipated album 'Hombres'. This album promises to be a significant addition to the band's discography, offering new material that retains the signature GUN sound while exploring new thematic and musical territories.

More than Just a Gig: A Musical Experience

The culmination of the 'Record Store' tour at St Luke's in Glasgow's East End on April 26 is more than just another gig. It's a musical experience that promises to bring together fans from across the spectrum. Those who have followed the band from their early days will find something to cherish, as will those who are just discovering their music. The choice of venues, focusing on intimate settings and the tactile experience of vinyl, speaks volumes about the band's respect for their roots and their desire to give back to the community that has supported them.

In a world often dominated by fleeting digital interactions, GUN's 'Record Store' tour stands out as a beacon of authentic musical engagement. As they traverse through the heart of Glasgow's vinyl culture, GUN isn't just promoting an album; they're reigniting a passion for live music and the irreplaceable experience of dropping the needle on a fresh record. For fans old and new, this tour is an invitation to celebrate not just GUN's latest work, but the entire ethos of rock music.