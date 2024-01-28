Guernsey Approves £7M for New Castle Cornet Bridge Despite Cost Concerns

Guernsey's legislative authority, The States, has sanctioned a maximum allotment of £7 million for the erection of a new bridge leading to Castle Cornet. The old bridge, which was constructed in the 1950s, is deteriorating and this new structure is intended to replace it, assuring unbroken access to the castle, breakwater, and lighthouse. The objective is to accomplish the project by the end of 2026.

Debate Rages Over Project's Cost

However, the decision has sparked controversy among the members of The States. Concerns over the project's cost have been voiced, with some deputies, including former Policy & Resources members David Mahoney and Deputy Mark Helyar, opposing the expenditure. They questioned the automatic endorsement of costly projects and probed the high costs involved in this particular endeavor.

The Importance of the Bridge

On the other hand, other deputies argued for the critical importance of the bridge for both heritage and access. They also stressed the need to control project management fees as a method to economize. The Education, Sport & Culture committee, which is accountable for the castle, underscored the dire necessity for the bridge replacement.

Majority Favors Funding Proposal

Despite the concerns, the majority of deputies voted in favor of the funding proposal. Peter Roffey, the president of the States' Trading Supervisory Board, assured that the project would be executed as cost-effectively as possible. He clarified that the £7 million figure is a cap rather than an estimated cost, thereby seeking to allay fears about the project's expenses.