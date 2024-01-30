Gucci Family's Luxurious NYC Penthouse on Sale for $35 Million

A luxurious duplex penthouse, previously owned by the Gucci family, has been listed for sale in New York City's iconic Olympic Tower. Located at 641 Fifth Avenue, the 9,450-square-foot residence spans the 50th and 51st floors of the tower, offering an excellent opportunity for potential buyers to own a piece of the city's real estate history.

Rare Luxury in the Heart of the City

The penthouse boasts eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two powder rooms, all tastefully designed to reflect the elegant and sophisticated style of the previous owners. The residence features 14-foot ceilings and two grand spiral staircases, which add a dramatic touch to the overall design. However, the real appeal of this property lies in the floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of some of New York's most iconic landmarks, including St. Patrick's Cathedral and the Empire State Building.

A Home Built for High-End Living

The 51st floor of the penthouse is a testament to high-end living. It includes a 66-foot-long living room, a wood-paneled lounge with a wood-burning fireplace and skylight, a dining room with a bar, and a spacious kitchen with city views. Adding to the aura of luxury are two primary suites, complete with wood-paneled walls, large closets, jetted tubs, and saunas.

Prolonged Presence, Fixed Price

Despite the penthouse's prolonged presence on the real estate market, the owners have kept the price fixed at $35 million. This presents a unique opportunity for potential buyers to create a trophy home that reflects the energy of the mid-century modern era. The location of the residence, in a Midtown building developed by Aristotle Onassis, has added to its appeal, as it has previously housed numerous high-profile residents and fashion brands.