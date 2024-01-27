Guatemala Hit by 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake; North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles

In an unexpected turn of events, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala, causing considerable building damage and triggering a mass exodus of residents from their homes. This calamitous incident occurred near the town of Taxisco, with tremors perceptible even in neighboring El Salvador. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at a significant depth of 108 km (67 miles), with no immediate reports of injuries.

North Korea Launches Cruise Missiles

Elsewhere in the world, North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles off its east coast. This action, reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, marks the second such display of military might in less than a week.

Merger Negotiations Between Western Digital and Kioxia Holdings

In the realm of business, Bain Capital is reportedly in discussions with SK Hynix to revive negotiations for the potential merger of Western Digital and Kioxia Holdings, a Japanese memory chip maker.

Funding Suspension for U.N. Refugee Agency

The news circuit also witnessed a significant announcement - Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Finland have suspended funding to the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians due to allegations of staff involvement in Hamas attacks on Israel.

Venezuela Sanctions and U.S. Antitrust Immunity

The U.S. is revisiting its sanctions policy against Venezuela following a court's decision to uphold a ban on presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado from holding office. In a separate development, the U.S. government announced it will not renew antitrust immunity for the codeshare agreement between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico.

Migrant Crossings and the 2024 Presidential Election

As the 2024 presidential election draws near, migrant crossings remain a critical issue. President Joe Biden, preparing for a face-off against Donald Trump, has used this opportunity to highlight Trump's failure to support Black citizens' rights and portray him as a threat to the U.S. economy and democracy.

Cuba's Tourism Revival and Solar Eclipse

Cuba is seeking to revive its tourism sector after a disappointing 2023 and is targeting Russian tourists. In other news, a total solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, visible across North America.